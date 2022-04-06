- Home
- UNGA to Vote Thursday on US Push to Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council - Official
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The UN General Assembly will vote Thursday on the US push to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, Paulina Kubiak, spokeswoman for the General Assembly president, confirmed to Sputnik.
"I can confirm that the Emergency Special Session will resume on Thursday at 10AM (14:00 GMT)," she said on Wednesday.