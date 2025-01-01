Unhappy New Year for Barca as club fails to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in squad

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) FC Barcelona entered 2025 in the worst possible way with the confirmation it will not be able to play attacking midfielder Dani Olmo for the rest of the season after all of its efforts to maintain his registration in its first team squad failed.

Barca's only signing from last summer was registered in the squad until December 31 due to La Liga's strict financial fair play rules, with Barcelona needing to demonstrate new income in order to maintain that registration until the end of June.

Although club president, Joan Laporta has reportedly sold the future rights for the VIP boxes in the Camp Nou Stadium (which is currently being refurbished), the club's attempts to suspend Olmo's deregistration in the courts was rejected at the end of last week, with an appeal also turned down on December 30.

The club was also unable to register Olmo and Pau Victor with La Liga by the end of December 31, and according to Spanish rules, a player cannot be registered twice by the same club in the same season. This effectively means Olmo and Victor can't play for Barca again until the start of the 2025-26 season.

Olmo also has a clause in his contract stating he can abandon Barcelona on a free transfer, although a message he posted on social media with two hearts in the Barcelona colors implies he is unlikely to use that option.

However, if he wants to play club football again before the end of June, Olmo will have to go on loan for the second half of the campaign, with several clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United and perhaps even Valencia interested in a short-term deal.