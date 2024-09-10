Unhappy Return For Rodgers As Niners Cruise Past Jets
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Aaron Rodgers made an unhappy return to NFL play on Monday, ending up on the losing side as the New York Jets were comfortably beaten 32-19 by the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara.
Almost a year to the day since Rodgers suffered a catastrophic Achilles tendon injury just four snaps into his debut for the Jets, the fit-again veteran quarterback was powerless to prevent the 49ers from cruising to victory at Levi's Stadium.
The 40-year-old threw for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception against last year's losing Super Bowl finalists.
Despite the defeat, Rodgers was simply happy to be back on the field after last year's injury that left many wondering whether he would ever play again.
"It felt great," Rodgers said afterwards. "A lot of gratitude just to be back in pads. So many people helped me get to this spot.
"I'm really thankful for my surgeon, my loved ones, my friends, the staff and the training staff to help me get back. Obviously I wanted to take a shot and feel the physicality of it.
"Once I threw a couple balls and took a shot, it felt good."
Although New York took an early 7-3 first-quarter lead with a close-range rushing touchdown from Breece Hall, San Francisco asserted their superiority thereafter.
A 51-yard Jake Moody field goal cut the Jets lead to one point at 7-6, before San Francisco forced a New York punt on their next possession after the visitors failed to advance a yard.
Niners quarterback Brock Purdy then marched his team downfield on a 12-play, 67-yard drive that culminated with Deebo Samuel rushing over from two yards to make it 13-7 after Moody's extra-point.
San Francisco's defense then forced another New York punt before Moody's third field goal of the game left the Niners 16-7 up at half-time.
The 49ers kept the scoreboard ticking over in the second half, adding a touchdown through Jordan Mason to make it 23-7 with the first drive of the third quarter.
Rodgers' attempts to generate any New York offensive momentum continued to falter however, with the quarterback tossing an interception on the next drive.
San Francisco took over and Moody duly slotted a field goal to stretch the 49ers' lead to 26-7.
Rodgers showed a flash of his old self after connecting with Allen Lazard for a 36-yard touchdown to make it 26-13 at the end of the third quarter.
But Moody's unerring boot once again ensured the 49ers kept a comfortable advantage, with two fourth quarter field goals making it 32-13 to the hosts.
With the game lost, Rodgers was removed from the final moments of the fourth quarter, allowing back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor to throw a consolation touchdown with 25 seconds remaining that made it 32-19.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM
ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”
Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..
DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated
More Stories From World
-
Typhoon Yagi leaves 63 dead, 40 missing in Vietnam22 minutes ago
-
D-Day for Apple, Google as EU court to rule on major cases32 minutes ago
-
Australia vows to enact minimum age on social media sites52 minutes ago
-
Australia vows to enact minimum age on social media sites1 hour ago
-
Anger drives Sri Lanka's first vote after meltdown1 hour ago
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales focused on staying 'cancer free' after chemo ends1 hour ago
-
El Salvador police chief dies in helicopter crash1 hour ago
-
US lawmaker Alexander Green honoured with Sitara-i-Khidmat award1 hour ago
-
De Silva hails hundred hero Nissanka as Sri Lanka end England drought8 hours ago
-
Nigerian security agents arrest top labour leader: union8 hours ago
-
US takes on Google's ad tech empire in antitrust trial8 hours ago
-
Apple unveils new iPhone built for AI8 hours ago