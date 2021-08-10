UNHCR Advises Financial Support for Tigray After Regaining Access to Refugee Camps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday called for emergency financial support to continue operations in Ethiopia's Tigray as it regains access to two refugee camps in the region.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and its partners have regained access to the Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps for Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Violent clashes in the area had prevented UNHCR staff from reaching the camps since July 13," UNHCR spokesperson Boris Cheshirkov said in a statement.

According to the statement, the delivery of much-needed aid to the 23,000 refugees in Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps resumed on August 5.

The agency also observed that refugees are crossing into Sudan from Ethiopia.

"Last month, more than 275 refugees, of which about 40 were Eritrean, arrived in Sudan's Hamdayet, which borders Tigray. A larger group of about 900 people of Qemant ethnicity crossed into Sudan from the Amhara region through Gallabat. UNHCR and partners are jointly responding and overseeing preparedness plans in case of further influx into eastern Sudan," Cheshirkov added.

To scale up its operation in the region, the agency appealed for $164 million to assist 96,000 Eritrean refugees and 650,000 internally displaced people in Tigray, and an estimated 120,000 Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan.

"Some US$101.3 million, or 61 per cent of the appeal, will help provide essential aid such as shelter, domestic items and protection, including support for survivors of gender-based violence, inside Tigray. In addition, US$63.2 million will strengthen UNHCR's response in eastern Sudan and Blue Nile State, where we are providing protection assistance, shelter, water and sanitation, health, and logistics. UNHCR is also working to urgently preposition supplies and put in place facilities at border points for any new arrivals from Ethiopia," the agency specified.

Clashes in Tigray erupted in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party the Tigray People's Liberation Front of ambushing a regional army post to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. Since then, the Ethiopian military has occupied the Tigray region, resulting in fighting with rebels, which has caused severe humanitarian challenges.

An estimated two million of Tigray's six million people are reported to have fled their homes, and an estimated 900,000 people are likely experiencing famine conditions. In addition, about 33,000 severely malnourished children are projected to face imminent risk of death if more aid is not forthcoming to the people of Tigray.