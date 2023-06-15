UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Allocated Over $650,000 To NPOs Labeled As Foreign Agents In Russia In 2022 - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UNHCR Allocated Over $650,000 to NPOs Labeled as Foreign Agents in Russia in 2022 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has transferred money to non-profit organizations (NPOs) included in Russia's register of foreign agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Thursday, adding that 55 million rubles ($656,168) were transferred last year alone.

The largest money transfers last year were made by three organizations at once ” The Global Fund to fight Aids Tuberculosis and Malaria with transfers of 203.1 million rubles, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees with transfers of 55.3 million rubles, and Oak Foundation with transfers of 36.3 million rubles, the ministry said in a report on the activities of foreign agents.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Money Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Insidersâ€™ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insidersâ€™ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

35 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

48 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubaiâ€™s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubaiâ€™s initiatives to support sustainable development

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

50 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.