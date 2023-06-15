UNHCR Allocated Over $650,000 to NPOs Labeled as Foreign Agents in Russia in 2022 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has transferred money to non-profit organizations (NPOs) included in Russia's register of foreign agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Thursday, adding that 55 million rubles ($656,168) were transferred last year alone.

The largest money transfers last year were made by three organizations at once ” The Global Fund to fight Aids Tuberculosis and Malaria with transfers of 203.1 million rubles, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees with transfers of 55.3 million rubles, and Oak Foundation with transfers of 36.3 million rubles, the ministry said in a report on the activities of foreign agents.