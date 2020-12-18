UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Appeals For $455BLN To Help Abate Pandemic Effects In Refugee Communities In 2021

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

UNHCR Appeals for $455BLN to Help Abate Pandemic Effects in Refugee Communities in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The United Nations' Refugee Agency, UNHCR, on Friday issued an appeal for an additional $455 million in aid to help refugees and stateless people in camps better combat COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a statement published Friday, UNHCR said that the funds would go to address six priority areas of physical and mental wellbeing made vulnerable by the pandemic.

The sum is separate from the $8.616 billion global appeal for refugee assistance for 2021 issued to donors earlier, the agency said.

Some of the money would go to support livelihoods of refugees by issuing cash grants and aid to entrepreneurial efforts, while more will be issued to ensure the safe reopening of schools and enhance distance learning capabilities, particularly among adolescent girls.

Safeguarding against shortages of personal protective equipment and ensuring health care facilities have access to clean water will also be addressed with the prospective funds.

UNHCR oversees the largest refugee camps in the world, with three Somali camps in Kenya numbering over 100,000 displaced people each, the Rohingya camp in Bangladesh with its nearly one million refugees, among others. Living in cramped conditions and in squalor makes refugee camps highly vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks and they are usually dealt the harshest effects of the pandemic's socio-economic impacts.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh United Nations Water Kenya Money From Refugee UNHCR Billion Million

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

49 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

51 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

1 hour ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

1 hour ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.