UNHCR Appoints Kenyan Singer As Goodwill Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:39 PM

UNHCR appoints Kenyan singer as goodwill ambassador

The UN refugee agency UNHCR on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kenyan singer Mercy Masika as its national goodwill ambassador (Kenya)

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The UN refugee agency UNHCR on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kenyan singer Mercy Masika as its national goodwill ambassador (Kenya).

Before the appointment, Masika served as one of UNHCR's high-profile supporters, championing its LuQuLuQu campaign to change the narrative of African refugees.

Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Africa bureau director, welcomed Masika's appointment to the UNHCR family.

"I have witnessed first-hand her steadfast support for UNHCR's work in Kenya and have look forward to her continuous positive contributions in her new role as a Goodwill Ambassador," said Mazou in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Kenya currently hosts close to 480,000 refugees and asylum seekers with 78 percent of them being women and children, according to UNHCR.

Responding to her appointment, Masika said it was a great honor and joy.

