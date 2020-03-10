UNHCR Asks for $33Mln to Prepare for Coronavirus Outbreak Among Refugees - Statement

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday that it is appealing to donors for $33 million to protect refugees from the risk of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday that it is appealing to donors for $33 million to protect refugees from the risk of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

"UNHCR is urgently seeking an initial US$33 million to boost the preparedness, prevention and response activities to address the immediate public health needs of refugees prompted by COVID-19," the release said.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in the release there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 infections among refugees and asylum seekers.

However, UNHCR pointed out that 34 of the more than 100 countries with local transmission of the virus host more than 20,000 refugees. In addition, more than 80 percent of 20 million refugees globally are being hosted in low or middle-income countries with weaker health systems.

UNHCR also called member states to include refugees in the national surveillance, preparedness and response plans, as well as ensure that their rights are protected in relation to any restrictions on movement.