UNHCR assists Syrian refugees stranded at Lebanese-Syrian borders

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A Lebanon-based team from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) crossed on Thursday the Lebanese-Syrian borders to provide assistance to more than 1,000 displaced Syrians stranded at the borders, LBCI local tv channel reported.

The 1,000 Syrian refugees had illegally left Lebanese territories and were stranded on the Lebanese and Syrian borders since they were unable to enter Syrian territories because of the closure of borders between the two countries.

The UNHCR team carries aid to the stranded Syrians while another team from UNHCR in Syria will offer support to refugees on the borders, LBCI said.

Lisa Abou Khaled, spokeswoman of UNHCR, told Xinhua that Syrian refugees have been returning to their homeland in big numbers since 2016 for different reasons.

"Some of the refugees have suffered from dire living conditions in Lebanon and so they decided to return to their country while others have returned for other reasons," she said.

Over 1.5 million Syrian refugees left their homeland to Lebanon following the eruption of the Syrian civil war in 2011.