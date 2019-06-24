UNHCR Believes Migration to Remain Major Challenge for Politicians in Decades to Come

The regulation of migration flows and search for an optimal balance between the incoming and local populations are expected to dominate the policy agenda in countries across the world over the coming decades, Ewen Macleod, the special adviser to the high commissioner at the United Nations high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The regulation of migration flows and search for an optimal balance between the incoming and local populations are expected to dominate the policy agenda in countries across the world over the coming decades, Ewen Macleod, the special adviser to the high commissioner at the United Nations high commissioner for refugees UNHCR ), told Sputnik.

"I do think that migration and human mobility will be a feature of human life in the future as it has always been in the past. The challenge for politicians, in particular, is to regulate this and to find a balance between the human rights of migrants and refugees and the interests of their own citizens. I think that will be a feature for many years to come of the global policy agenda," Macleod said.

He added that tackling these issues was "not an easy challenge to resolve," especially because people had concerns that their jobs could be under threat due to migration.

Migration trends have, meanwhile, changed over the past few years, with the vast majority of such movements taking place between neighboring countries, with the pattern being the same both in Africa and Europe, according to Macleod.

"So if you look at the statistics of those actually arriving in Europe - I'm not talking about Syrian arrivals of 2015, which I think history would show was rather exceptional - you see the same pattern. So this idea that there is a huge mass movement from the developing world to the developed world is really a misunderstanding. If you genuinely look at the statistics, you see a very different story," he added.

He also noted that data had shown that it was becoming more difficult for displaced refugees to return home.

Resolving the issue "can take many years in most instances," given violence and conflicts across the world, Macleod concluded.

According to the World Migration Report 2018, there are an estimated 244 million international migrants across the globe, which is 3.3 percent of the planet's population.