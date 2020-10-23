UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Believes Timing To Determine Impact Of Conference On Syrian Refugee Return

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:47 PM

UNHCR Believes Timing to Determine Impact of Conference on Syrian Refugee Return

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) believes the success of the international conference on the Syrian refugees' return will depend on its appropriate timing, Rula Amin, UNHCR spokeswoman for the Middle East and North Africa, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) believes the success of the international conference on the Syrian refugees' return will depend on its appropriate timing, Rula Amin, UNHCR spokeswoman for the middle East and North Africa, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Syrian authorities planned to conduct this conference from November 11-12 in Damascus with Russia as its co-organizer.

"UNHCR continues to maintain that the value of any such conference would depend on its being held at an appropriate time and place to allow for an inclusive and informed discussion with key stakeholders," Amin said.

According to the spokeswoman, the UNHCR remains engaged with the Syrian government and host governments across the region in an effort to find a long-lasting solution "including to gradually address issues that refugees tell us are of concern in the context of their decision-making on potential future return to Syria.

"

"The vast majority of Syrian refugees remain in need of international protection and preserving and supporting asylum space in host countries through enhanced support to host countries and communities across the region is vital," Amin said.

According to Zakharova, the Syrian side has sent invitations to a wide range of countries and international organizations. Russia sees the event as a "platform for substantive discussions" for a wide range of issues related to refugees' return, she added.

UNHCR has received the invitation but has not responded yet.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Syria Russia Damascus Middle East November Event From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Oil Transit to Poland Via Belarus Resuming - Belne ..

4 seconds ago

Ulema Council condemns human rights violations in ..

5 seconds ago

Facilities to ensure on Eid-e-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW) ..

7 seconds ago

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

48 minutes ago

PTI leader pledges support to Kashmiris

3 minutes ago

France to Strengthen State Employees' Protection A ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.