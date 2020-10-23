UNHCR Believes Timing to Determine Impact of Conference on Syrian Refugee Return

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) believes the success of the international conference on the Syrian refugees' return will depend on its appropriate timing, Rula Amin, UNHCR spokeswoman for the Middle East and North Africa, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) believes the success of the international conference on the Syrian refugees' return will depend on its appropriate timing, Rula Amin, UNHCR spokeswoman for the middle East and North Africa, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Syrian authorities planned to conduct this conference from November 11-12 in Damascus with Russia as its co-organizer.

"UNHCR continues to maintain that the value of any such conference would depend on its being held at an appropriate time and place to allow for an inclusive and informed discussion with key stakeholders," Amin said.

According to the spokeswoman, the UNHCR remains engaged with the Syrian government and host governments across the region in an effort to find a long-lasting solution "including to gradually address issues that refugees tell us are of concern in the context of their decision-making on potential future return to Syria.

"

"The vast majority of Syrian refugees remain in need of international protection and preserving and supporting asylum space in host countries through enhanced support to host countries and communities across the region is vital," Amin said.

According to Zakharova, the Syrian side has sent invitations to a wide range of countries and international organizations. Russia sees the event as a "platform for substantive discussions" for a wide range of issues related to refugees' return, she added.

UNHCR has received the invitation but has not responded yet.