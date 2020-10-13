UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Bolsters Payments To Vulnerable Refugees In Iran Hit By COVID-19 - Representative

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

UNHCR Bolsters Payments to Vulnerable Refugees in Iran Hit by COVID-19 - Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has increased its payments to thousands of vulnerable refugees currently based in Iran who have faced economic difficulties amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, agency representative Babar Baloch said at a press briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has stepped up its cash assistance to support thousands of extremely vulnerable refugees whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic in the Islamic Republic of Iran. But further funding is needed to support many more who are facing increased hardship and destitution," a press release attributed to Baloch read.

According to UNHCR, nearly one million refugees, the bulk from Afghanistan, currently reside in Iran. The agency has boosted its payments to vulnerable refugees amid the coronavirus disease-related economic contraction and the rising cost of certain foodstuffs and public transport.

"UNHCR estimates that the main breadwinner in approximately one-third of all refugee households has been left unemployed. Many refugees, who were already struggling to make ends meet, find it more and more difficult to fend for themselves," Baloch added.

The UN Refugee Agency, in cooperation with its Iranian government counterpart, the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs, has given assistance to as many as 20,000 refugees since the start of the pandemic, the representative stated.

Iran, one of the world's first COVID-19 epicenters this past spring, has registered 508,389 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic, including 4,108 new positive tests on Tuesday.

