UNHCR Calls for $210Mln to Protect Refugees in Sub-Saharan Africa - Statement

The international community has to provide an additional $210 million in humanitarian assistance for thousands of refugees traveling through sub-Saharan Africa, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The international community has to provide an additional $210 million in humanitarian assistance for thousands of refugees traveling through sub-Saharan Africa , the United Nations Refugee Agency ( UNHCR ) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"UNHCR is calling for US$210 million to assist and protect thousands of refugees and others traveling each year through North and Sub-Saharan Africa, many of whom fall prey to traffickers or smugglers and end up suffering appalling human rights abuses," the release said.

The UN agency called for establishing a special program that would prevent people from facing traffickers and smugglers. This program should provide meaningful alternatives to dangerous journeys by granting necessary conditions in first countries of asylum, the release said.

UNHCR urged states to address a dangerous gap in sea rescue capacity on the Mediterranean to prevent smugglers and traffickers' criminal activity in the region.

"With more than 15 conflicts on the African continent, thousands of people will continue to move with often unrealistic and misinformed expectations," UNHCR Special Envoy for the Central Mediterranean Vincent Cochetel said in the release "We must do more to prevent the rising numbers who fall prey to those who seek to profit from vulnerability and despair."

At least 507 people are estimated to have died or gone missing on the Central and Western Mediterranean Sea in 2019, UNHCR said.