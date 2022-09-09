UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Calls For $68Mln-Support For Refugees Fleeing South Sudan, DR Congo To Uganda

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the UN Refugee Agency called on Friday for providing a $68-million assistance to at least 96,000 refugees who fled the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan to Uganda for security reasons.

"Amid surging humanitarian needs for 96,000 refugees who have fled to Uganda so far this year, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and partners urgently require US$68 million for life-saving assistance and services," UNHCR Representative in Uganda Matthew Crentsil said in a statement.

The UNHCR received only 38% of the 2022 funding it had requested in the amount of $343.

4 million to address the needs of refugees heading to Uganda, the statement read.

"UNHCR and its partners need urgent financial contributions to meet the urgent needs of new refugee arrivals in Uganda, to upgrade the reception capacity and basic infrastructure of refugee settlements and prioritize the relocation of refugees to more suitable facilities," it said.

The unstable security situation in the eastern DRC has led to a large number of refugees seeking asylum in neighboring Uganda, with nearly 100,000 people arriving since January 2022.

