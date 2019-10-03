UNHCR Calls for Better Support to Expand Refugee Access to Higher Education - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency ( UNHCR ) said in a press release on Thursday that the international community should bolster its support to UNHCR efforts to expand a post-secondary education program for refugees across the globe.

"UNHCR is calling for critical support to scale up existing programs and to help secure futures," the release said.

According to the UNHCR, in 2018, only three percent of refugees - less than 6,900 - had access to higher education through the Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI), which provides scholarships to individuals in 51 countries.

The number indicates an increase compared to 1 percent of displaced people enrolled in post-secondary programs in 2017.

The release said that in 2019, the UN Refugee Agency plans to unlock access to tertiary education to more than 8,000 people, as well as aims to expand the DAFI program to include Mexico, Afghanistan and Somalia in response to the recent displacement trends.

The UNHCR said it also calls for more support to enable refugee inclusion in national education systems in host countries.