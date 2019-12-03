UNHCR Calls for Enhanced Protection of Aid Staff in S. Sudan After Attack - Spokesman

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees agency (UNHCR) is calling for increased protection of aid workers in South Sudan following an armed attack on a humanitarian compound, UNHCR Spokesperson Babar Baloch said in a statement on Tuesday

On December 1, several armed men stormed the Relief International compound in the town of Bunj, Maban area, assaulted five staff members and robbed others.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for increased protection for aid workers in South Sudan after this weekend's targeting of an international relief agency by armed men," Baloch said.

The spokesman added that the agency strongly condemned the attack against aid workers, whose mission in the region was to improve the lives of refugees and vulnerable South Sudanese nationals, and called to ensure that the perpetrators are urgently brought to justice.

The assaulted staff members have been treated in hospitals and are currently receiving counseling.