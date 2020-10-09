UNHCR Calls for Improvement of Conditions for 7,800 Refugees on Lesbos - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called for an urgent improvement of living conditions of some 7,800 refugees housed in an emergency shelter facility on the Greek island of Lesbos after devastating fires destroyed the Moria Reception and Identification Center, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said in a statement on Friday.

"Four weeks after the fires destroyed Moria Reception and Identification Centre on Lesvos, UNHCR is reiterating its call that urgent action and improvements are needed to avoid further deterioration of living conditions for some 7,800 refugees and asylum-seekers currently sheltered in the emergency site in Kara Tepe," Mantoo said. "Colder weather and the onset of winter will only bring more hardship for the people there."

On September 9, the overcrowded Moria facility was destroyed by a massive fire, leaving nearly 13,000 migrants without shelter.

According to Greek media, the fire could have been caused by arson.

Mantoo said heavy rains have exacerbated the situation for refugees sheltered in the Kora Tepe emergency site as the tents set up there cannot provide necessary protection against the looming cold weather because the area is prone to floods.

The UNHCR currently provides short-term solutions, such as the delivery of gravel to the site to lessen the risk of flooding and plywood sheets for tents. However, large-scale efforts are required, including proper drainage throughout the site and more transfers to the mainland, Mantoo added.

The UNCHR is calling for immediate action for winter preparation and more transfers to adequate accommodation to address the needs of the stranded refugees.