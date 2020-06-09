UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Calls For More Funds To Alleviate Plight Of Displaced In DRC Amid COVID-19, Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:56 PM

UNHCR Calls for More Funds to Alleviate Plight of Displaced in DRC Amid COVID-19, Violence

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned on Tuesday that "chronic" underfunding of its aid program to support displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the largest such population in Africa, may put their lives at risk amid the collision of the coronavirus pandemic and rising violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned on Tuesday that "chronic" underfunding of its aid program to support displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the largest such population in Africa, may put their lives at risk amid the collision of the coronavirus pandemic and rising violence.

"[UNHCR] is warning that without an urgent injection of cash, underfunding will have a devastating impact on critical lifesaving humanitarian programmes. Our activities to assist and protect the refugees and the displaced are only 20 per cent funded of the US$168 million needed," the agency said.

According to the agency, "surging violence and COVID-19 are exacerbating already dire conditions for millions of forcibly displaced people.

"

The UNHCR noted that the country accounts for the biggest number of internally displaced people in Africa, which is 10 percent of the global tally. The DRC is also home to more than 500,000 refugees, mostly from Rwanda, Burundi, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

The country has so far confirmed 4,259 COVID-19 cases, including 90 deaths. According to the UN Refugee Agency, it is the second largest tally in the region of Southern Africa. Meanwhile, the country is frequently hit by militant attacks, intercommunal violence and natural disasters.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Burundi Rwanda Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Central African Republic May From Refugee UNHCR Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

3 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Milgem Class Corvette He ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet approves the reformation ofthe Board of Di ..

1 hour ago

India targeting Kashmiris to overcome shame receiv ..

1 hour ago

Over a decade of stable outlook: Ras Al Khaimah ma ..

2 hours ago

NDMA clears 538,100 hectares of land from desert l ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.