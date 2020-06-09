UNHCR Calls for More Funds to Alleviate Plight of Displaced in DRC Amid COVID-19, Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned on Tuesday that "chronic" underfunding of its aid program to support displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the largest such population in Africa, may put their lives at risk amid the collision of the coronavirus pandemic and rising violence.

"[UNHCR] is warning that without an urgent injection of cash, underfunding will have a devastating impact on critical lifesaving humanitarian programmes. Our activities to assist and protect the refugees and the displaced are only 20 per cent funded of the US$168 million needed," the agency said.

According to the agency, "surging violence and COVID-19 are exacerbating already dire conditions for millions of forcibly displaced people.

The UNHCR noted that the country accounts for the biggest number of internally displaced people in Africa, which is 10 percent of the global tally. The DRC is also home to more than 500,000 refugees, mostly from Rwanda, Burundi, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

The country has so far confirmed 4,259 COVID-19 cases, including 90 deaths. According to the UN Refugee Agency, it is the second largest tally in the region of Southern Africa. Meanwhile, the country is frequently hit by militant attacks, intercommunal violence and natural disasters.