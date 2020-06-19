UNHCR Calls for Socio-Economic Inclusion of Displaced People on World Refugee Day

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has urged states to include refugees in their socio-economic response to the coronavirus pandemic in a statement on Friday, marking the World Refugee Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has urged states to include refugees in their socio-economic response to the coronavirus pandemic in a statement on Friday, marking the World Refugee Day.

"Mobilizing help and support to prepare and respond to the pandemic has been vital in the past months. And we have seen how countries and communities around the world have included refugees in their own national health responses. It is now equally critical to secure refugees' and displaced persons' inclusion in the much-needed socio-economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Grandi said in a statement.

COVID-19 has transformed from a health pandemic into a "pandemic of poverty," as put by the High Commissioner,� for refugees and displaced people around the world. Yet, according to Grandi, many of them exercised resilience and fortitude throughout the crisis and strove to contribute to the fight in ways that include volunteering as front line health workers, sewing masks and protective gear and helping construct isolation centers, as referenced in the statement.

Grandi also commended host communities for continuing to shelter and support displaced people throughout the pandemic, which is especially commendable given that 90 percent of the world's refugees live in low- and middle-income countries. He said this help sends "a powerful message of hope and solidarity."

Recognizing the UN Refugee Agency's efforts in mobilizing targeted relief for over 70 years, specifically through its Global Compact on Refugees, Grandi urged donors to continue and redouble their support, whereas it should be invested both to host communities and countries of origin.