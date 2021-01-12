UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Calls On 2021 EU Presidencies To Enhance Asylum Systems Of Member States

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

UNHCR Calls on 2021 EU Presidencies to Enhance Asylum Systems of Member States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The United Nation Refugee Agency (UNHCR) urged Portugal and Slovenia to use the new 2021 European Union Presidency for better refugees' protection and enhancing asylum systems of hosting states, UNHCR's press release reported on Tuesday.

"As negotiations on the EU Pact continue, we trust that EU Member States will seize the opportunity to lead by example and better protect people seeking asylum in Europe. The 2021 EU Presidencies have a pivotal role to facilitate discussions that pave the way to a common and workable EU asylum system that protects people fleeing war and persecution," UNHCR's Representative for EU Affairs Gonzalo Vargas Llosa said.

In January, the UN Refugee Agency issued the new 2021 EU Presidency Recommendations according to which the main goals of the EU for the protection of refugees in 2021 are negotiating sustainable asylum reform based on a new pact on migration and asylum and providing more financial support for the countries and regions where most forcibly displaced people live.

The presidency of the EU Council passed from Germany to Portugal on January 1. Portugal will hold it for six months after which it will be passed to Slovenia on July 1.

