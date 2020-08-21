UNHCR Chief Affirms Immediate Support to Over 100,000 People in Beirut - Statement

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has affirmed immediate support to more than 100,000 people in Lebanon who have been significantly affected by the massive bomb blast in Beirut earlier this month, Grandi's office said in a press release on Friday

"The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, today concluded a visit to Lebanon during which he affirmed UNHCR's immediate support to over 100,000 people who were severely affected by the blast that devastated the capital, Beirut, on 4 August," the release said.

The support will provide emergency housing repairs, trauma counseling to all affected populations, including refugees, the release said.

Lebanon that hosts the largest number of displaced people per capita in the world, the release noted.

The UNHCR had requested a total of $35 million to help the hardest-hit communities in Beirut in the aftermath of the explosion.

According to the Lebanese authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate confiscated by the country's customs services in 2014 and stored in the Beirut port. More than 170 people died and more than 5,000 others were injured in the blast.