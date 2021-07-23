(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Friday met with the Japanese foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, and applauded the Asian country's support to refugees from Afghanistan, Africa, Latin America, middle East, and Myanmar.

"Japan's humanitarian support to refugees from Myanmar and Afghanistan, as well as in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, is important and appreciated. It must be upheld and strengthened. I discussed these issues in a cordial meeting today with Foreign Minister @moteging," Grandi wrote in message posted on Twitter.

An estimated 31,600 refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless people have been either recognized or protected by Japan from 2010 to 2019.

Presently, Japan ranks as the 4th largest government donor and 4th largest global private donation contributor to the UN Refugee Agency in 2021.

Japan was initially criticized for the long-term detention of asylum seekers under its Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. However, in February, the Japanese government said it would revise the legislation.