UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Chief Meets Japanese Foreign Minister, Lauds Japan's Humanitarian Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:30 PM

UNHCR Chief Meets Japanese Foreign Minister, Lauds Japan's Humanitarian Support

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Friday met with the Japanese foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, and applauded the Asian country's support to refugees from Afghanistan, Africa, Latin America, middle East, and Myanmar.

"Japan's humanitarian support to refugees from Myanmar and Afghanistan, as well as in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, is important and appreciated. It must be upheld and strengthened. I discussed these issues in a cordial meeting today with Foreign Minister @moteging," Grandi wrote in message posted on Twitter.

An estimated 31,600 refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless people have been either recognized or protected by Japan from 2010 to 2019.

Presently, Japan ranks as the 4th largest government donor and 4th largest global private donation contributor to the UN Refugee Agency in 2021.

Japan was initially criticized for the long-term detention of asylum seekers under its Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. However, in February, the Japanese government said it would revise the legislation.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan United Nations Twitter Myanmar Japan Middle East February 2019 From Government Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

47 minutes ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

2 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.