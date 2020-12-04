UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Chief Says Important To Include Refugees, Displaced People In Vaccination Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

UNHCR Chief Says Important to Include Refugees, Displaced People in Vaccination Programs

Refugees and displaced persons should not be left out from national relief packages and social programs, including COVID-19 immunization when a vaccine becomes available, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Refugees and displaced persons should not be left out from national relief packages and social programs, including COVID-19 immunization when a vaccine becomes available, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Friday.

"What is needed here is to ensure that these populations are included in the social safety nets and big economic relief packages that are being rolled out. I am particularly worried about refugees because as non-nationals in the countries where they find themselves, they risk being excluded at that particular point," Grandi said.

According to the official, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the World food Program and UNICEF are doing their best to support displaced persons via their cash programs and humanitarian relief.

"The same is, by the way, valid when vaccines will be available. It is important that these categories of people are also included, and I know that this is probably more politically difficult and economically difficult, but I will continue to advocate that and I am advocating now," Grandi added.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a particularly strong negative effect on refugee populations worldwide, the UNHCR said in November. Many government stopped resettlement programs during the pandemic, which resulted in asylum seekers crowding camps with little to no amenities for proper social distancing. If government fail to take in more refugees before the year-end, 2020 will become the year of lowest refugee resettlement level in history, the agency said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Same November 2020 From Government Refugee UNHCR Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

BIP formulated with help of European Union: CEO BB ..

3 minutes ago

Govt ready to sit with opposition for country's be ..

3 minutes ago

Ashrafi urged politicians to avoid gathering durin ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors visit Masajid to create awareness about CO ..

3 minutes ago

Police Find Live Ammo in Car That Rammed Pedestria ..

42 minutes ago

Pompeo Says He's Hopeful Gulf Dispute Between Saud ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.