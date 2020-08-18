UNHCR Chief Travels to Lebanon in First Post-COVID-19 Lockdown Mission - Spokesman

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is visiting Beirut in the first post-COVID-19-lockdown mission, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Babar Baloch said in a statement on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is visiting Beirut in the first post-COVID-19-lockdown mission, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Babar Baloch said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, is in Beirut today, starting a four-day visit to support and listen to the plight of all those affected by the devastating blast a fortnight ago - people of Lebanon, migrants and refugees alike," Baloch said. "This is the first field mission for the High Commissioner since the COVID-19 first wave lockdown and it is a reaffirmation of UNHCR's solidarity and commitment to stand by Lebanon.

"

Baloch said the UNHCR chief will review on Wednesday the ongoing response and hold meetings in beirut, and in the following days will review the overall humanitarian response provided by the UNHCR in other parts of Lebanon.

Grandi will also visit Syrian refugees, who have been severely affected by the economic crisis and the pandemic related measures, Baloch added.

On August 4, Beirut suffered a massive explosion that killed at least 170 people and injured more than 5,000. The cause for the explosion is believed to have been the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut.