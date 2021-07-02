UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Concerned About Deteriorating Humanitarian Condition In War-Hit Tigray- Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:34 PM

The United Nations high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, raised concerns on Friday over the deteriorating humanitarian condition in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, devastated by a conflict between the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces, recommending that Mekelle and Shire airports be opened to enable assistance to those caught in the conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United Nations high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, raised concerns on Friday over the deteriorating humanitarian condition in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, devastated by a conflict between the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces, recommending that Mekelle and Shire airports be opened to enable assistance to those caught in the conflict.

On Monday, the Ethiopian government declared an unconditional ceasefire in the province following the recapture of the regional capital of Mekelle by rebel forces that prompted government forces to retreat. However, the government's military have threatened to send troops back into Tigray, underlining the fragility of any current calm in the region.

"The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in #Tigray. To scale up and deliver urgent aid, Mekelle and Shire airports must re-open, communications and electricity must be restored, and safe access must be given to all those in desperate need," the commissioner wrote on Twitter.

Clashes in the province of Tigray erupted in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party the Tigray People's Liberation Front of ambushing a regional army post to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia. The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then, resulting in fighting with the rebels.

An estimated two million of Tigray's six million people are reported to have fled their homes and an estimated 900,000 people are likely experiencing famine conditions. In addition, about 33,000 severely malnourished children are projected to face imminent risk of death if more aid is not forthcoming to the people of Tigray.

