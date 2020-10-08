UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Concerned By Karabakh Conflict Impact On Civilian Populations - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:05 AM

UNHCR Concerned by Karabakh Conflict Impact on Civilian Populations - Spokesperson

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is seriously concerned about the potential impact on civilian populations by the deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and is closely monitoring the situation on the ground, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told Sputnik on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is seriously concerned about the potential impact on civilian populations by the deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and is closely monitoring the situation on the ground, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are present in Armenia and Azerbaijan's capitals and we are coordinating closely with the UN/Resident Coordinators and monitoring the situation very closely," Mantoo said. "We are very concerned by the potential impact on civilian populations and the displacement that this conflict might cause."

Related Topics

United Nations Armenia Azerbaijan Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

26 minutes ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

5 minutes ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

5 minutes ago

Rs. 3055.28 million costed implementation plan app ..

32 minutes ago

IGP for utilizing all resources for security of pr ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.