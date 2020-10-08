UNHCR Concerned by Karabakh Conflict Impact on Civilian Populations - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is seriously concerned about the potential impact on civilian populations by the deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and is closely monitoring the situation on the ground, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are present in Armenia and Azerbaijan's capitals and we are coordinating closely with the UN/Resident Coordinators and monitoring the situation very closely," Mantoo said. "We are very concerned by the potential impact on civilian populations and the displacement that this conflict might cause."