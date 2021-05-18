UNHCR Concerned Over Violence Against Mozambicans Forcibly Returned From Tanzania

The UN Refugee Agency expressed its concern on Tuesday over incidents of forced return of Mozambicans from Tanzania where they were seeking refuge after fleeing from the war-torn northern Mozambican border province of Cabo Delgado

Since 2017, Cabo Delgado has been witnessing the insurgency of Islamic armed groups, which attempt to establish a state in the region based on Sharia law. Over 700,000 people had to leave their homes due to the conflict.

"During an inter-agency mission in April 2021 to the Negomano border point in Mozambique, UNHCR and partners learned that most of the Mozambicans sheltering there had hoped to find refuge in Tanzania after fleeing deadly attacks by non-state armed groups in Palma in March. People told UNHCR they trekked for days to the Rovuma River, crossing it by boat to reach Tanzania, from where they were returned by the authorities," the statement said.

According to the agency, Tanzania sent back several thousand Mozambicans since 2020.

The agency expressed concern over the practice and urged all responsible parties to ensure free movement of people escaping from violence and conflicts and looking for refuge and a safe place to live.

"UNHCR is alarmed at reports that Mozambicans have been refouled, forcibly returned, and prevented from seeking asylum. We call on all parties to allow free movement of civilians fleeing violence and conflict, in search of international protection, safety and assistance, including to respect and fully uphold the right to cross international borders to seek asylum," the statement added.

In late March, Islamist rebels attacked the city of Palma, located in Cabo Delgado, killing dozens of people. The Mozambican army, supported by private military contractors, retook in early April the control over the city which was mostly destroyed.