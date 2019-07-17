UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Faces Critical Funding Shortfall To Meet Needs Of Refugees In Ethiopia

Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:33 PM

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday said it's facing a critical funding shortfall to meet the needs of refugees in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday said it's facing a critical funding shortfall to meet the needs of refugees in Ethiopia.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, UNHCR said it has so far only received 54.2 million U.S. Dollars out of the total 292.2 million U.S. dollars required to meet the basic nutritional needs, as well as the education, health and accommodation needs of refugees in Ethiopia.

As of August 31, 2018, the UNHCR has registered 905,831 refugees and asylum seekers in Ethiopia, most of whom are housed in refugee camps in six regional states.

Ethiopia currently hosts the second largest refugee population in Africa, next to Uganda. Refugees in Ethiopia primarily come from Eritrea, South Sudan, Somalia and Sudan, according to figures from the Ethiopian government.

Conflict and drought in neighboring countries continues to force people to seek refuge in Ethiopia, which has a long tradition of hosting refugees.

