UNHCR Forecasts Humanitarian Crisis In War-Torn Afghanistan, Urges International Support

Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on the world's nations on Tuesday to assist Afghanistan, rocked by the conflict between government forces and the Taliban (a terrorist movement banned in Russia), and threatened by a "looming humanitarian crisis."

Apart from hostilities, the Afghan population also faces such challenges as recurrent natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and extreme poverty. In addition, basic safety in the country is constantly threatened by improvised explosive devices planted by armed groups on major roads, according to the agency.

"We urge the international community to step up support to the Government and people of Afghanistan and its neighbours at this critical moment, in a spirit of solidarity and burden-sharing. Humanitarian resources are currently falling dramatically short," UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said.

He specified that the international financial initiative of $337 million, brokered by the agency and aimed at assistance to Afghanistan, remains significantly unfunded, having collected only 43% of the total sum so far.

In the meantime, the number of displaced Afghan nationals has risen by some 270,000 since the beginning of 2021 due to hostilities and instability, bringing the total to more than 3.5 million individuals, according to the agency. Nearly 90% of Afghan refugees are currently sheltered in Iran and Pakistan, which provide them with protection, health, and educational assistance.

"Their hospitality and inclusive policies, spanning decades and generations, must not be taken for granted," Baloch said.

He noted that the agency welcomed the commitment of all host states to help Afghans in need and was prepared to assist them with covering the humanitarian needs of new asylum seekers.

Afghanistan is witnessing an escalation of violence by the Taliban (banned in Russia) as international forces are leaving the country in line with a deal between the United States and the Taliban, signed in February 2020.

