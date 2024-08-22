Open Menu

UNHCR Hails Iran For Generously Hosting Refugees

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

UNHCR hails Iran for generously hosting refugees

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Inna Gladkova, the officer in charge of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Iran, has lauded the country for generously hosting refugees.

According to Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Gladkova said that the UNHCR appreciates the Islamic Republic for the medical services provided to refugees.

Iran is one of the largest countries in the world in hosting refugees, she pointed out.

Over the past four decades, the UNHCR has collaborated with the Islamic Republic in joint projects with regard to the affairs of the refugees, she added.

Gladkova stated that Iran has taken valuable measures to eradicate hepatitis C in the country.

As to the education of the refugees in Iran, all Afghan children enjoy the opportunity to have access to educational facilities equal to what Iranian students receive.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Iran Education All Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

6 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

6 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From World