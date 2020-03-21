UNHCR in Lebanon Says No COVID-19 Cases Detected Among Refugees in Middle Eastern Country

There have been no reports of COVID-19 cases among refugees in Lebanon to date, Lisa Abou Khaled, a communications officer at the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that all the necessary prevention measures were taken

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) There have been no reports of COVID-19 cases among refugees in Lebanon to date, Lisa Abou Khaled, a communications officer at the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that all the necessary prevention measures were taken.

So far, Lebanon has confirmed over 400 cases of the coronavirus on its soil, with 4 dead.

"To date and based on available evidence, there have been no reports of COVID-19 infections among refugees in Lebanon. However, UNHCR has strengthened general measures to ensure preventive measures to preserve the health and well-being of refugees and humanitarian workers assisting them throughout the country," Abou Khaled said.

According to the official, UNHCR together with local authorities have implemented programs to ensure the necessary number of hospital beds and increase the number of intensive care units in case of the outbreak of the disease.

The Lebanese government declared an emergency epidemiological situation earlier this week, taking a series of measures to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The government also shut all land borders and seaports.