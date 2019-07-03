UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR In Libya Expresses Concern Over Deadly Airstrike On Migration Facility Near Tripoli

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:50 AM

UNHCR in Libya Expresses Concern Over Deadly Airstrike on Migration Facility Near Tripoli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Libya expressed on Wednesday concern over the deadly airstrike on a detention center for undocumented migrants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Earlier in the day, a representative of Tripoli's medical service Malek Merset told Sputnik that the airstrike had left at least 40 people killed and 80 more injured.

"UNHCR is extremely concerned about news of airstrikes targeting Tajoura detention centre East of Tripoli, and accounts of refugees and migrants deceased. Civilians should never be a target," UNHCR Libya wrote on its Twitter page.

Libya has been divided into two parts since the overthrow and killing of its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli and a parallel administration in the east of the country, backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

In April, the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA. The eastern Libyan forces have already taken under its control a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.

Related Topics

Injured Army United Nations Twitter Tripoli Libya April From Government Refugee UNHCR Airport

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

6 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

5 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

5 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

5 hours ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

5 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.