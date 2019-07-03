UNHCR in Libya Expresses Concern Over Deadly Airstrike on Migration Facility Near Tripoli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Libya expressed on Wednesday concern over the deadly airstrike on a detention center for undocumented migrants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Earlier in the day, a representative of Tripoli's medical service Malek Merset told Sputnik that the airstrike had left at least 40 people killed and 80 more injured.

"UNHCR is extremely concerned about news of airstrikes targeting Tajoura detention centre East of Tripoli, and accounts of refugees and migrants deceased. Civilians should never be a target," UNHCR Libya wrote on its Twitter page.

Libya has been divided into two parts since the overthrow and killing of its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli and a parallel administration in the east of the country, backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

In April, the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA. The eastern Libyan forces have already taken under its control a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.