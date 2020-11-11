UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR In Touch With Russian, Other Authorities To Support Karabakh Ceasefire - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:15 AM

UNHCR in Touch With Russian, Other Authorities to Support Karabakh Ceasefire - Spokesman

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is in touch with the Russian authorities to discuss how the United Nations can best support the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is in touch with the Russian authorities to discuss how the United Nations can best support the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Early in the day, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on a ceasefire in the contested region.

"We, as the United Nations and UNHCR, have not been involved in discussions. UNHCR is in touch with the Russian and other authorities to see how we can best support the deal. So we're reviewing the elements," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson added it is paramount for all sides to respect international humanitarian law and human rights.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Armenia Azerbaijan All Refugee Agreement UNHCR Best

Recent Stories

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

3 minutes ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

5 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Will Travel to France, Turkey, Israel ..

5 minutes ago

UN Grateful for Russian Efforts to Reach Ceasefire ..

5 minutes ago

Zakharova Says Russian-Turkish Center Unrelated to ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Under ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.