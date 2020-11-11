UNHCR in Touch With Russian, Other Authorities to Support Karabakh Ceasefire - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is in touch with the Russian authorities to discuss how the United Nations can best support the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Early in the day, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on a ceasefire in the contested region.

"We, as the United Nations and UNHCR, have not been involved in discussions. UNHCR is in touch with the Russian and other authorities to see how we can best support the deal. So we're reviewing the elements," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson added it is paramount for all sides to respect international humanitarian law and human rights.