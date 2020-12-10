UrduPoint.com
UNHCR, IOM Allocate $1.44Bln To Support Refugees, Migrants From Venezuela Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched a joint response plan worth $1.44 billion to meet the growing needs of migrants and refugees from Venezuela amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UNHCR said on Thursday.

"Today, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and IOM, the International Organization for Migration, launch a US$1.44 billion regional plan to respond to the growing needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and the communities hosting them across 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean," the press release said.

According to the UN agency, there are currently nearly 5.4 refugees and migrants from Venezuela across the world, with most of them hosted by countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. The outbreak of the coronavirus only deteriorated the situation, as the pandemic posed challenges to national and local capacities across the region.

"Prolonged, but necessary lockdown measures and mobility restrictions have had a detrimental impact on refugees' and migrants' capacity to maintain livelihoods and access to basic goods and services. Many have lost their livelihoods and simultaneously are not systematically included in social safety nets that have been established for local populations," Joint Special Representative of UNHCR and IOM for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants Eduardo Stein said, as cited by the press release.

In a bid to help migrants and refugees in this dire situation, the two organizations launched the 2021 Refugee and Migrant Response Plan, which is set to further step up national and regional responses of countries hosting Venezuelans. The initiative brings together 158 organizations, including United Nations agencies, international and national non-governmental organizations, and the Red Cross Movement.

