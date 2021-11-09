UrduPoint.com

UNHCR, IOM Urge Belarus, Poland To Deescalate Situation With Refugees At Border

Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:02 PM

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) called on Belarus and Poland on Tuesday to take prompt measures to deescalate the situation with refugees at the border between the countries

As of Tuesday, close to 2,000 refugees are stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland. The refugees set up a camp to keep warm.

"UNHCR and IOM have been in contact with both governments and are calling for an urgent resolution of the situation and immediate and unhindered access to the group to ensure that humanitarian assistance is provided, those in need of international or other forms of protection are identified and those who wish to apply for asylum can do so where they are," the organizations said in a joint statement.

Alarmed by the recent developments at the Polish-Belarusian border, the two organizations also urged the countries to ensure that the safety and human rights of migrants and refugees are upheld.

"With several tragic deaths recorded in the border area in recent weeks, UNHCR and IOM remind states of the imperative to prevent further loss of life and ensure the humane treatment of migrants and refugees as the highest priority," the statement read.

The refugee agencies also offered support to Minsk in providing counseling and assessing these people's personal situations in appropriate locations, away from the border areas, as well as expressed readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants and refugees at both sides of the border.

UNHCR and IOM have repeatedly condemned the instrumentalization of migrants and refugees for political statements, saying that taking advantage of vulnerable migrants and refugees "by offering them unrealistic and misleading promises is unacceptable and has severe human consequences."

