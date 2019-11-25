UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Issues Urgent $10Mln Appeal For Victims Of Flooding In South Sudan

UNHCR Issues Urgent $10Mln Appeal for Victims of Flooding in South Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) It will take $10 million in funding from the international community to provide aid for 200,000 victims of severe flooding in the Greater County of South Sudan, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday.

"UNHCR is urgently appealing for $10 million to support the response to the flooding in Maban. The operation will provide core relief items, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance and health support to refugees and members of the host community affected by floods," the release said.

The agency outlined that the rainy season was expected to continue until the end of November, further endangering the population. The UNHCR estimated that 200,000 people, including over 150,000 refugees predominantly from Sudan's Blue Nile and Kordofan regions were at risk in Maban.

The UNHCR press release outlined that flood waters had not only damaged homes but also the Bunj airstrip and key access roads to the region's four refugee camps.

As of November 11, UNHCR has delivered 175 tonnes of relief and shelter items to Maban residents, but further funds are required to replenish food and water supplies in communal shelters, and prevent the spread of waterborne diseases, the press release stated.

Heavy flooding has plagued South Sudan since August, impoverishing entire communities along the Nile river. In an October 25 report, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stated that 908,000 South Sudanese citizens had been impacted by floods, which resulted in President Salva Kiir declaring a state of emergency on October 30.

The UNICEF report furthered that 60 percent of counties in South Sudan affected by flooding were already experiencing extreme levels of malnutrition.

