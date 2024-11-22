UNHCR launches $10 billion appeal to address global refugee crisis in 2025

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has launched a $10 billion appeal for 2025 to meet critical needs and implement sustainable solutions for millions of refugees, displaced persons and stateless people worldwide.

Announced earlier this week, the agency’s Global Appeal comes amid escalating humanitarian crises, as conflict, persecution and the growing impacts of climate change continue to force millions from their homes.

“We live in an era of relentless emergencies. Of crises without end,” High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said, emphasizing the scale of the challenges in a foreword accompanying the appeal.

He highlighted recent and ongoing conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine and Lebanon, which have driven massive displacement, while also noting the protracted nature of many refugee situations, including those involving displaced populations from Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Fully funded, the appeal aims to support more than 139 million refugees and other vulnerable groups in some 136 countries and territories.

The appeal focuses on three Primary areas: emergency response, inclusion, and long-term solutions.

UNHCR remains committed to its frontline role in emergencies, providing life-saving aid to displaced individuals, Mr. Grandi said, adding: “When conflict breaks out, UNHCR is among the first to respond.”

The appeal also goes beyond immediate assistance, calling for sustainable approaches that integrate displaced individuals into local and national systems.

UNHCR aims to work with governments, civil society and development actors to promote inclusion in education, healthcare, and employment.

Of the 139.3 million targeted beneficiaries, 34 million (24 per cent) are refugees, 68 million (48 per cent) internally displaced, 12 million are returnees, and about 4.5 million are stateless people under the agency’s mandate.

Around $2.1 is required for UNHCR programmes in middle East and North Africa, $1.2 billion in Europe, $957 million in Asia and the Pacific, and $815 million in the Americas.

Across the African continent, $2.1 billion is needed in East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, $1.2 billion in West and Central Africa and $451 million in Southern Africa.

UNHCR said it anticipates that the Asia-Pacific region in 2025 could face increased displacement due to conflict, persecution, climate change impacts and yet more disasters. It projects a rise in the complexity and scale of emergencies, compounded by diminishing donor support, which threatens to fall short of escalating needs.

In response, UNHCR said it will focus on fulfilling the pledges from the Global Refugee Forum, including more than 60 commitments from States to strengthen protections and find solutions for Afghan refugees and stateless Rohingya populations.

Afghanistan remains the top country of origin for the region’s displaced, where over nine million forcibly displaced are located. Neighbouring nations Iran and Pakistan bear the brunt, sheltering 3.9 million and 2.4 million Afghan refugees respectively.

Similarly, Bangladesh continues to host over one million stateless Rohingya driven from their homes in neighbouring Myanmar over several years.

Grandi also highlighted the importance of innovation and collaboration, reiterating that addressing forced displacement requires a united global effort.

“We do not work alone. Reaching those in need – both displaced people and their hosts – requires partnerships with governments, local actors, academia, and the private sector.”

UNHCR plans to build on the progress made at the 2023 Global Refugee Forum, where thousands of pledges were made to support displaced populations.

A key focus for 2025 will be turning these promises into tangible action, supported by technical expertise and funding from the international community.

Grandi also acknowledged the unpredictable nature of global crises, expressing confidence in UNHCR’s readiness.

“Our determination and experience enable us to face the future – as uncertain as it may be – with conviction,” he said.

With forced displacement reaching record levels, he stressed the importance of global solidarity, urging governments, donors, and the private sector to contribute to the $10 billion target.

