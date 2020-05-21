UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Launches Appeal To Support Turkey's Response To COVID-19 Pandemic - Spokeswoman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:50 PM

UNHCR Launches Appeal To Support Turkey's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has launched an appeal to support Turkey's response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers receive the appropriate level of care, UNHCR spokeswoman in Turkey Selin Unal told Sputnik.

"In line with government measures and the UN system in Turkey, UNHCR Turkey continues supporting the refugee response in Turkey within the framework of the Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), working closely with the DGMM [Directorate General of Migration Management], ministries and other government institutions to support the inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers in national response measures. A specific appeal for 3RP partner support to Turkey's response to COVID-19 was recently launched," Unal stated.

UNHCR, in close coordination with the Turkish public health authorities, is making efforts to distribute information on how to prevent COVID-19 to refugees in all relevant languages, Unal stated.

The official added that as part of the UNHCR's plans, hygiene equipment is being distributed, although further international solidarity and support will be critical.

"Other support measures to address the impact of COVID-19, including the provision of hygiene kits, as well as supporting those most vulnerable, will be undertaken, prepared or planned, as outlined in the 3RP partner support to Turkey's response to COVID-19 [document], for which international solidarity and responsibility sharing remains critical," Unal remarked.

Expanding on the theme of international solidarity, Unal stated that global support will aid refugees not just in the short-term, as it will also help with their integration into Turkish society.

"Timely, generous, and flexible response from all our supporters is critical. The international support is important for Turkey's inclusive approach, both in the immediate response to COVID-19 and the ongoing programs that assist refugees living alongside and within Turkish communities," the official remarked.

The UNHCR launched its 3RP COVID-19 response appeal on May 5, Unal stated. According to the appeal, which has been published on the 3RP's official website, $157 million will be required to respond to the immediate impact of COVID-19 in Turkey until the end of the year. The funds will be utilized to meet refugees' basic needs, offer education, and provide health care.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Turkey May All From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

24 minutes ago

COVID-19 causes new uncertainties for press, says ..

39 minutes ago

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

3 hours ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

3 hours ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

3 hours ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.