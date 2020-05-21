MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has launched an appeal to support Turkey's response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers receive the appropriate level of care, UNHCR spokeswoman in Turkey Selin Unal told Sputnik.

"In line with government measures and the UN system in Turkey, UNHCR Turkey continues supporting the refugee response in Turkey within the framework of the Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), working closely with the DGMM [Directorate General of Migration Management], ministries and other government institutions to support the inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers in national response measures. A specific appeal for 3RP partner support to Turkey's response to COVID-19 was recently launched," Unal stated.

UNHCR, in close coordination with the Turkish public health authorities, is making efforts to distribute information on how to prevent COVID-19 to refugees in all relevant languages, Unal stated.

The official added that as part of the UNHCR's plans, hygiene equipment is being distributed, although further international solidarity and support will be critical.

"Other support measures to address the impact of COVID-19, including the provision of hygiene kits, as well as supporting those most vulnerable, will be undertaken, prepared or planned, as outlined in the 3RP partner support to Turkey's response to COVID-19 [document], for which international solidarity and responsibility sharing remains critical," Unal remarked.

Expanding on the theme of international solidarity, Unal stated that global support will aid refugees not just in the short-term, as it will also help with their integration into Turkish society.

"Timely, generous, and flexible response from all our supporters is critical. The international support is important for Turkey's inclusive approach, both in the immediate response to COVID-19 and the ongoing programs that assist refugees living alongside and within Turkish communities," the official remarked.

The UNHCR launched its 3RP COVID-19 response appeal on May 5, Unal stated. According to the appeal, which has been published on the 3RP's official website, $157 million will be required to respond to the immediate impact of COVID-19 in Turkey until the end of the year. The funds will be utilized to meet refugees' basic needs, offer education, and provide health care.