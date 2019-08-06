UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Praises Colombia's Move To Grant Nationality To Children Born To Venezuelan Migrants

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:06 PM

UNHCR Praises Colombia's Move to Grant Nationality to Children Born to Venezuelan Migrants

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) welcomed on Tuesday a decision made by the Colombian government to grant nationality to children born in the country to Venezuelan parents as a measure to strongly combat statelessness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) welcomed on Tuesday a decision made by the Colombian government to grant nationality to children born in the country to Venezuelan parents as a measure to strongly combat statelessness.

"The measure, which was announced on Monday, is expected to benefit the 24,000 children born in Colombia to Venezuelan parents since August 2015, many of whom are at risk of statelessness or are stateless. It will also prevent children from becoming stateless in the future," the UNHCR said.

According to the statement, until now, a child born in Colombia only acquired Colombian nationality if at least one parent was Colombian, or if foreign parents resided in the country legally at the time of the child's birth.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNICEF, will financially support the Colombian Government in implementing this measure to provide these children with documents to prove their nationality," the statement said.

According to recent UNHCR data, the number of Venezuelans leaving their country due to the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis has reached 4 million.

