MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is ready to provide Greece with necessary support on the ground in the light of a devastating fire in the largest migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, a UNHCR spokesperson in Greece told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are very sad at terrible news on large fires destroying large parts of Moria reception center on Lesbos. Fortunately, no casualties reported so far. As situation is being assessed, we are on the ground to offer support," the spokesperson said.

Overnight into Wednesday, a huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility, which is home to 12,800 migrants. According to Greek media, it could have been arson. The fire broke out after reports emerged that 35 residents of the camp had been diagnosed with COVID-19.