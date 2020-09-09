UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Ready To Provide Necessary Aid After Massive Fire In Migrant Camp On Greece's Lesbos

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

UNHCR Ready to Provide Necessary Aid After Massive Fire in Migrant Camp on Greece's Lesbos

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is ready to provide Greece with necessary support on the ground in the light of a devastating fire in the largest migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, a UNHCR spokesperson in Greece told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is ready to provide Greece with necessary support on the ground in the light of a devastating fire in the largest migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, a UNHCR spokesperson in Greece told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are very sad at terrible news on large fires destroying large parts of Moria reception center on Lesbos. Fortunately, no casualties reported so far. As situation is being assessed, we are on the ground to offer support," the spokesperson said.

Overnight into Wednesday, a huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility, which is home to 12,800 migrants. According to Greek media, it could have been arson. The fire broke out after reports emerged that 35 residents of the camp had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Greece Media Refugee UNHCR Sad

Recent Stories

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

11 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality launch ..

21 minutes ago

Infrastructure to be Australia's economic "savior" ..

6 minutes ago

Tractor-rickshaw collision claims four lives in Kh ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Launches Phase 3 of Post-Registration Trial ..

6 minutes ago

670 suspected dengue cases reported in 24 hours

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.