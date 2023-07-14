UNHCR Says Concerned With Spike of Sexual Violence Against Women, Girls in DRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The Refugee Agency (UNHCR) sounded alarm on Friday about increasing sexual violence against women and girls in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo amid ongoing clashes between government forces and paramilitary groups.

"Distressing trends are unfolding in eastern DRC, where resurgent violence between non-state armed groups and government forces has reverberated across the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri," the organization said in a statement, adding "We are also particularly alarmed by increasing reports of sexual violence against forcibly displaced women and girls, including rape and sexual exploitation."

The UNHCR cited fresh data from an inter-agency protection coordination network that suggests that out of over 10,000 people who requested gender-based violence services in North Kivu in the first quarter of 2023, 66% had been raped, many of them by armed men. This figure is "only the tip of the iceberg," the UN agency believes, as it says many victims do not report gender-based violence due to lack of access or fear of stigma.

The UNHCR urged the DRC's government and local authorities to take immediate action to counter sexual violence against women and girls. The organization also called on the international community to provide additional funding, since it had currently received only 33% of the $233 million required to address the crisis.

The International Organization for Migration said in June that almost 1 million people in the DRC had been displaced since January 2023 as a result of violent attacks by non-state armed groups. The ongoing conflict in the eastern DRC led to the displacement of about 1 million people since January and about 6.1 million people overall, a 14% increase from October 2022. Repeated violent attacks by insurgents against civilians resulted in loss of life, mass displacement, and increased instability.