UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Says 'Hundreds Of Thousands' In Harm's Way After Ankara Launched Offensive In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:52 PM

UNHCR Says 'Hundreds of Thousands' in Harm's Way After Ankara Launched Offensive in Syria

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday that "hundreds of thousands" of people were in harm's way in northern Syria, following Ankara launching a military operation against the Kurdish militia there and called on all parties to the conflict to ensure civilians remained protected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday that "hundreds of thousands" of people were in harm's way in northern Syria, following Ankara launching a military operation against the Kurdish militia there and called on all parties to the conflict to ensure civilians remained protected.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched Operation Peace Spring with the aim of eliminating Kurdish militias and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) from near its southern borders. On the same day, Turkey began shelling targets and announced the beginning of a ground offensive, with Syrian media already reporting civilian casualties.

"Hundreds of thousands of civilians in northern Syria are now in harm's way. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be a target," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

The agency called on all parties involved in the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law, including providing access to the area to aid organizations.

The agency expressed concern that the newly-launched military operation would worsen the already dire displacement situation in the middle Eastern country, citing an estimated 5.6 million Syrian refugees and another 6.2 million Syrians that were internally displaced.

The international community has harshly denounced Turkey's unilateral operation, while Ankara insists that it is realizing its right to self-defense by clearing the border of Kurdish militias, which it designates as terrorists.

Meanwhile, Damascus has strongly decried the operation as an assault on its sovereignty and a threat to counterterrorism efforts, warning that Ankara's actions will lose it its status as a guarantor nation in the Syrian settlement process.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Same Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border Media All From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Quality cricket to bring quality rewards for playe ..

23 minutes ago

Russia keen on filling UAE’s food import demand, ..

26 minutes ago

Noorul Haq Qadri given task to meet JUI-F’s Chie ..

32 minutes ago

Kenya's Kipchoge ready to bust 2-hour marathon bar ..

22 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of 16 T Bollard Pull Pusher ..

36 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin to begin visit to UAE next week

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.