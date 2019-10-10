The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday that "hundreds of thousands" of people were in harm's way in northern Syria, following Ankara launching a military operation against the Kurdish militia there and called on all parties to the conflict to ensure civilians remained protected

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched Operation Peace Spring with the aim of eliminating Kurdish militias and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) from near its southern borders. On the same day, Turkey began shelling targets and announced the beginning of a ground offensive, with Syrian media already reporting civilian casualties.

"Hundreds of thousands of civilians in northern Syria are now in harm's way. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be a target," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

The agency called on all parties involved in the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law, including providing access to the area to aid organizations.

The agency expressed concern that the newly-launched military operation would worsen the already dire displacement situation in the middle Eastern country, citing an estimated 5.6 million Syrian refugees and another 6.2 million Syrians that were internally displaced.

The international community has harshly denounced Turkey's unilateral operation, while Ankara insists that it is realizing its right to self-defense by clearing the border of Kurdish militias, which it designates as terrorists.

Meanwhile, Damascus has strongly decried the operation as an assault on its sovereignty and a threat to counterterrorism efforts, warning that Ankara's actions will lose it its status as a guarantor nation in the Syrian settlement process.