UNHCR Says Knows of Planned Russian-Syria Refugee Conference, Not Involved in Preparation

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is aware of the plans of Russia and Syria to organize an international conference in Damascus in November to facilitate the return of the Syrian refugees, but is not involved in its preparation, Rula Amin, the UNHCR spokeswoman for the Middle East and North Africa, told Sputnik

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Syrian authorities planned to conduct this conference from November 11-12 in Damascus with Russia as its co-organizer.

"UNHCR is aware of plans led by the Government of Syria and the Russian Federation to hold an international conference on refugee return in Damascus. UNHCR is not involved in the organization or preparation of the conference," Amin said.

According to Zakharova, the Syrian side has sent invitations to a wide range of countries and international organizations. Russia sees the event as a "platform for substantive discussions" for a wide range of issues related to refugees' return, she added.

