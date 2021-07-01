UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Says Malaria Prime Cause Of Morbidity Among Refugees In 2020

UNHCR Says Malaria Prime Cause of Morbidity Among Refugees in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Malaria was the most widespread disease among refugees across the globe in 2020, being 20% among all causes of morbidity and with only upper respiratory tract infections approaching a comparable level, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Thursday.

"The most common causes of morbidity were malaria (20%), upper respiratory tract infections (19%), and lower respiratory tract infections (6%), similar to 2019. NCD and mental health consultations accounted for 4% ( 333,011 ) and 2% (142,971 ) of outpatient consultations respectively," the UNHCR's 2020 Annual Public Health Global Review read.

According to the report, 41,401 COVID-19 cases among refugees and other persons of concern were reported to the organization last year, as well as 401 deaths.

"The COVID-19 pandemic increased the levels of psychological distress among refugees, while delivery of and access to services was much more complicated. During periods of movement restrictions and lockdowns, activities that were less essential had to be scaled down or suspended while new interventions and innovative ways of service delivery had to be developed," the report continued.

The COVID-19 movement restrictions also prompted UNHCR and its partners such as the World Food Programme and UN children's fund UNICEF to review the delivery of nutrition programs, as malnutrition among refugees continues to be a serious problem.

"Blanket supplementary feeding programmes (BSFP) helped bridge the nutrition gap experienced by children, women, or other populations with additional nutritional needs including persons living with HIV and/or TB. BSFP remained essential to confront the increased risk of food insecurity and reduced access to acute malnutrition services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the report noted.

UNHCR estimates that there are about 82.4 million refugees, asylum seekers and displaced peoples currently in the world.

