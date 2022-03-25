UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Says Number Of Nicaraguan Migrants In Costa Rica Has Doubled Over Past Year

UNHCR Says Number of Nicaraguan Migrants in Costa Rica Has Doubled Over Past Year

The number of Nicaraguan migrants and asylum seekers in Costa Rica has doubled in the last eight months, exceeding 150,000 people, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported on Friday

The sharp increase in the number of migrants from Nicaragua is associated with major sociopolitical events in the country, including the November presidential election, the UN agency said. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Costa Rican government has opened its borders to everyone seeking international protection. UNHCR is concerned that this trend could seriously complicate the already overloaded Costa Rican asylum system.

UNHCR border monitoring in Costa Rica shows that many migrants are finding work in the seasonal coffee harvest, but their economic security may be jeopardized after the harvest, which will increase the burden on UNHCR response institutions and UNHCR programmes.

Costa Rica is experiencing a high unemployment rate due to the pandemic-induced economic crisis, which weakened individual support networks providing shelter and job opportunities to Nicaraguans, increasing the need for support from UNHCR and its partners.

UNHCR said it supports the government of Costa Rica in welcoming asylum seekers through legal aid, donations, psycho-social support and vocational training to help integrate migrants into the host community.

