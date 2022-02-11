UNHCR Says Number of Refugees in Myanmar Passes 800,000, Pledges to Increase Support

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday that the number of internally displaced people in Myanmar, riven by political turmoil for over a year, keeps going up, with additional relief aid needed to ensure their survival

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday that the number of internally displaced people in Myanmar, riven by political turmoil for over a year, keeps going up, with additional relief aid needed to ensure their survival.

UNHCR said that the total number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in in Myanmar has doubled since February 2021, when the military coup occurred, with the total number exceeding 800,000 people.

"Some 440,000 people have been newly displaced since February 2021, according to UNHCR data, adding to an existing 370,000 who fled their homes previously," UNHCR statement said.

UNHCR further reported about increasing operations and allocating additional resources "to assist as many displaced people as possible."

"Some 600,000 stateless Rohingya in Rakhine State, including some 148,000 displaced in camps, villages and displacement sites, also remain highly vulnerable and require humanitarian support," the statement added.

The country's southeast regions are witnessing the most displacement, being severely affected by clashes between various armed groups. UNHCR and its partners distributed essential items, including kitchen sets, mosquito nets, sanitary kits, COVID-19 personal protective equipment, and warming packages for adults and children.

The Myanmar military seized power last February, using a constitutional mechanism of transferring power in an emergency situation. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest that lasted four months and led to over 1,300 casualties.

According to UNHCR, the fragile humanitarian situation in Myanmar persists, with rising product prices, job and income losses, a breakdown of basic services, and lingering insecurity. Therefore, most IDPs in Myanmar depend on humanitarian support for survival.