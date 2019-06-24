UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Says Preparing For Increased Instability In Conflict-Torn Libya

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:19 PM

UNHCR Says Preparing for Increased Instability in Conflict-Torn Libya

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is preparing for the possibility that the situation in Libya, which is engulfed in heavy fighting, will become even worse, Ewen Macleod, the special adviser to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is preparing for the possibility that the situation in Libya, which is engulfed in heavy fighting, will become even worse, Ewen Macleod, the special adviser to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told Sputnik.

"Certainly, there are preparations in and around Libya in case the situation deteriorates further," Macleod said.

He pointed out that many refugees must be evacuated from Libya, which is a difficult task under current circumstances.

"It is absolutely exceptional what is being demanded of the UNHCR to evacuate numbers of refugees from these dreadful circumstances in which they find themselves because of the rapid breakdown in law and order and security, but [it is] not easy because access is difficult, and there is a multiplicity of actors, so who you do negotiate with for a secure agreement in these kind of circumstances?" Macleod said.

The official added that the absence of secure and regular access, as well as the general instability and uncertainty made it very difficult for any organization to operate effectively.

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on April 4, when head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over the cities of Surman and Garyan. On April 7, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the western part of the state.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Law And Order Parliament Split Tripoli Libya April From Government Refugee Agreement UNHCR

Recent Stories

Twitter CEO launches #YouthForGood in the UAE

21 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

51 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

1 hour ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.