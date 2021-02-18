UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Says 'Vitally Important' To Address Rohingya Crisis For Myanmar, Guarantee Rights

UNHCR Says 'Vitally Important' to Address Rohingya Crisis for Myanmar, Guarantee Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) expects concrete steps from Myanmar toward protecting Rohingya rights amid the potential threats posed by the ongoing anti-coup protests, the communication officer for UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacifiс told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is vitally important for Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis, including their displacement inside and outside of the country. We continue to advocate that concrete steps be taken to implement the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, including guaranteeing the Rohingya their right to freedom of movement," Kasita Rochanakorn said.

Myanmar is currently going through mass violent protests in defiance of a military coup. While still unsure about how the unrest will impact the Rohingya, the UNHCR official stressed that neither this nor any other factor should impede the humanitarian provision for this minority group.

"It is crucial that humanitarian access continues to be granted across the country, including in Rakhine State, so that there is no disruption to the humanitarian assistance being provided by the UN and partner organizations at this crucial time," Rochanakorn said.

The Rohingya are a minority Muslim group considered autochthonous to Myanmar's Rakhine state. In 2017, the military of the Buddhist-majority state targeted the Rohingya in an unprecedented violence campaign, forcing more than 700,000 members of the community across the border to Bangladesh as refugees.

These events unfolded during the rule of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, whom the military has now overthrown in a coup. On February 1, the military arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of the newly-elected government, accusing them of rigging the November elections. This triggered mass violent protests that remain ongoing.

