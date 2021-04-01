UNHCR Says Working With Venezuela Refugee Commission to Protect Displaced Persons' Rights

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is cooperating with Venezuela's National Commission for Refugees and other state entities to ensure the protection of the rights of refugees, UNHCR Regional Bureau for the Americas Senior External Engagement Coordinator William Spindler told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State accused Venezuela of not collaborating with the UN Refugee Agency and other humanitarian organizations in supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

"UNHCR works with the National Commission for Refugees (CONARE) and other state entities to protect the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers in Venezuela," Spindler said.

Besides, UNHCR is engaged in implementing a community-based protection strategy in over 70 prioritized communities to provide protection services benefiting both refugees and those who host them, Spindler said.

UNHCR has assisted some 1.5 in Venezuela within its Humanitarian Response Plan in 2020, he added.

Caracas has repeatedly slammed Washington for exacerbating and politicizing humanitarian issues in Venezuela.