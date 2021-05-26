UNHCR Sounds Alarm About Higher COVID-19 Risks for Older Refugees in Americas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Older persons in forced displacement across Latin America are at a higher risk of contracting and dealing with COVID-19 due to discrimination and exclusion from essential social services, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is putting older people on the move across Latin America at risk, damaging their well-being and limiting their access to vital rights and services," UNHCR said, citing findings of a joint study with HelpAge International, a global network addressing the rights of older persons.

The study assessed the situation in Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru, finding that the exclusion from social and medical services increases the already existing threats related to mental and physical health, malnutrition, and legal status of older displaced people.

About 50% of respondents reported cases of discrimination, and more than one-third reported abuse. Another 42% were not receiving treatment for preexisting health conditions, while 6% of those infected with COVID-19 reported not getting sufficient medical care.

The pandemic has reduced family bonding among older people from 39% to 26%, aggravating the feeling of loneliness and isolation. Access to food for older displaced people has also worsened in these countries as 41% of respondents said they had to reduce their food intake.

In Honduras and El Salvador, one-third of those surveyed stated that they had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, while the figure for the Andean region was 50%.

Shelter is also a challenge as one-fifth reported their housing conditions have worsened, as they were unable to pay rent, while 5% have been evicted during the pandemic.

In the face of these challenges, a sizable number of older people on the move in the Americas still had to provide for their families. Responding to these challenges, UNHCR Regional Bureau chief Jose Samaniego urged governments to ensure the inclusion of aged refugees in national COVID-19 response plans, including vaccination, as a critical component of safeguarding their dignity and rights.